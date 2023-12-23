Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say

Javeon Cox
Javeon Cox(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who was out on bond, is now facing new charges.

Police say they had a search warrant for a home on South Spring Street.

When they arrived Friday evening, they say Javeon Cox was getting into the passenger seat of a car.

Officers say they stopped the car, which smelled of marijuana.

Police say they found drugs, and a child was also in the car.

At jail, police say they discovered Cox was hiding pills, and he also had $549.

While searching his home, police say they found two loaded guns and more pills in a baby’s crib.

They say more drugs and money were also found in the room.

Cox’s new charges include drug dealing and possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DESTINY CATHERINE BRETZ
Evansville woman stole dump truck to kickstart her side hustle, police say
Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue
New owners buying Waupaca Foundry
Malachi Littlepage
Incest charge filed, bond tripled for man accused of attacking EPD officers
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News

Latest News

"Christmas Packs" for Hopkins County Jail inmates
‘Being away from family is hard’: Inmates get treats for Christmas
2004 December 22-23 SW Indiana Snow storm
19 years ago: Nearly 2 ft. of snow dumped on the Tri-State
An Evansville neighborhood is receiving national recognition due to the unique role it had in...
Baptisttown included in National Register of Historic Places
Juan Alonzo and Marcos Alonzo
Men seen running from crash scene arrested in Evansville, police say