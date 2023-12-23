Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who was out on bond, is now facing new charges.
Police say they had a search warrant for a home on South Spring Street.
When they arrived Friday evening, they say Javeon Cox was getting into the passenger seat of a car.
Officers say they stopped the car, which smelled of marijuana.
Police say they found drugs, and a child was also in the car.
At jail, police say they discovered Cox was hiding pills, and he also had $549.
While searching his home, police say they found two loaded guns and more pills in a baby’s crib.
They say more drugs and money were also found in the room.
Cox’s new charges include drug dealing and possession of a stolen firearm.
