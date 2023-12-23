Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who was out on bond, is now facing new charges.

Police say they had a search warrant for a home on South Spring Street.

When they arrived Friday evening, they say Javeon Cox was getting into the passenger seat of a car.

Officers say they stopped the car, which smelled of marijuana.

Police say they found drugs, and a child was also in the car.

At jail, police say they discovered Cox was hiding pills, and he also had $549.

While searching his home, police say they found two loaded guns and more pills in a baby’s crib.

They say more drugs and money were also found in the room.

Cox’s new charges include drug dealing and possession of a stolen firearm.

