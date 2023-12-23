Birthday Club
Fugitive wanted by police in Iowa avoids arrest in Central City

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A man on the run from police was involved in an “incident” Saturday morning in Central City.

Dispatch spoke with 14 News and confirm Muhlenberg County law enforcement officials are actively looking for the man, who is wanted out of Iowa on several charges.

Details about the aforementioned incident were not given; however, we’re told a female involved ran from officers and is now in custody.

Officers want the public to be on the lookout for a man driving a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with Nebraska plate ALI-163.

Dispatch says the man is believed to be dangerous and has a tendency to flee law enforcement.

We’re told he likely has illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and tools for robbery.

The Chrysler 300 was reported last seen northbound on N. Second Street in Central City after leaving the area of the Big O Stop, Central Motel and Coronoda Motel.

If you’ve seen the suspect or have any information on where he may be, you’re asked to call Central Dispatch.

