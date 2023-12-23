Boonville man publishes children’s Christmas book

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tyler G. Mitchell has published a children’s book titled Double Trouble and the Upside-Down Christmas Tree.

Mitchell had his final reading in the Tri-State on Friday where he read the book to Boonville kids and offered to sign copies of the book.

The book is based on his own experience growing up. He said on Friday that his younger brothers were a handful growing up, and one year they took things too far around the Christmas tree.

To combat the unruly boys’ obsession with the tree, Mitchell said his parents put the tree upside down to keep them away.

Mitchell said he used that as the inspiration for the book, and now, he’s sharing a fun story with everyone.

He said he’s already selling copies to families as far away as Puerto Rico and Wyoming.

“It’s just amazing,” Mitchell said. “It really is a ‘we’ book. When I look at the success, it’s from all my friends and family.”

Mitchell said he’s already working on his next book.

