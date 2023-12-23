Birthday Club
‘Being away from family is hard’: Inmates get treats for Christmas

"Christmas Packs" for Hopkins County Jail inmates(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A little bit of Christmas cheer has been handed out to the inmates at the Hopkins County Jail.

Jailer Mike Lewis says being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated, and these “Christmas packs,” are to help with that.

Along with the snacks, each inmate will get a five minute phone card so they can call home on Christmas.

Jailer Lewis was sure to add that the treats were bought at no cost to taxpayers.

