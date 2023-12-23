Birthday Club
Baptisttown included in National Register of Historic Places

By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville neighborhood is receiving national recognition due to its unique role in the city’s history.

When Evansville was a segregated city, Baptisttown was one of the few places African American people could own homes and businesses. In honor of that history, it is now included in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Baptisttown neighborhood is being recognized for its role in Evansville’s history. City officials say they hope the designation will help people remember the city’s, sometimes difficult, past.

“A lot of cities like Evansville, I don’t think have dealt with their past in terms of race relations. Evansville was one of the most heavily segregated cities in the north,” said Evansville Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures.

For a time, Evansville had a segregated school system, bus system, theaters, and more.

The African American people in Evansville couldn’t live in many places, so neighborhoods like Baptisttown had a high concentration of African American residents, businesses, churches, and schools.

Redline maps from that era show where limitations like deed restrictions allowed them to live, and city officials say they chose the historic district based on those maps.

“By naming this place as a National Register Historic District, it focuses in on that past and how far we’ve come,” said Coures.

The process to receive the designation started a couple years ago. City officials say they hope to see the honor have an effect on the area.

“We’re hoping that not only does it bring recognition to the neighborhood, but it will bring tourists there, which will help the African American Museum,” said Coures.

To receive the designation, city officials had to identify as many historic resources as possible which predate the modern era. These include houses, churches, and school buildings. City officials say, as part of their application, they identified 76.

“I hope that people, when they visit that area, can have a little reverence for the history,” said Coures.

City officials say a history trail runs through Baptisttown as a way to highlight historic sites which aren’t there anymore. They say this designation will call attention to the sites which still stand.

