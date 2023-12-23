$25K worth of suspected stolen tools found in Elberfeld man’s belongings, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is spending time in jail after police say he stole thousands of dollars of tools from victims throughout Evansville.

Friday afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the Home Depot on Pearl Drive after a caller reported tools were missing from their work van.

With the help of surveillance footage and Flock safety cameras, deputies say they were able to pin their suspect as 25-year-old Brandyn McCoy of Elberfeld.

McCoy was caught on camera stealing tools from the victim’s van and driving away in his silver Ford F-150, according to an affidavit.

VCSO and Warrick County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to McCoy’s home in Elberfeld and found him standing outside a pole barn.

Deputies say McCoy walked into the pole barn and came back outside with a drill.

McCoy was ordered to drop the drill and was thereafter taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office says they received a search warrant and went through McCoy’s pole barn and F-150, finding $20,000 to $25,000 worth of suspected stolen tools.

McCoy admitted to deputies that he stole tools from the victim’s van at Home Depot, according to VCSO.

Brandyn McCoy was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a “Theft - Embezzlement” charge. He’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.