19 years ago: Nearly 2 ft. of snow dumped on the Tri-State

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Where were you this time in 2004?

On December 22 and 23, nearly two feet of snow fell in the Tri-State.

There was also some thundersnow... meaning thunder, while it was snowing!

The storm caused roads to be impassable. I-64 was closed for about three days due to all the drifting.

The National Guard came in to help, including checking in on several stranded and abandoned cars.

It was also very cold during that storm. Temperatures dropped to near zero on Christmas Eve.

Here in the news business, four-wheel drive vehicles were used to get employees to the station, and corners of conference rooms became places to spend the night.

Here’s a look back at the storm that Jeff Lyons put together a few years ago:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

