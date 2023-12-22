Birthday Club
Young Reitz Panther Varsity boys basketball team growing more connected

By Max Parker
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Panthers are a very young team, but no doubt they are filled with talent. After dropping 3 of their first 4 games, the Panthers have rattled off two in a row now. Both Freshman Jaylan Mitchell and Senior Aiden Knowles are on the same page.

“We just really weren’t together. And then the Castle game, we didn’t want to lose another close game like that, so we really came together and battled through that one,” said Freshman Forward Jaylan Mitchell.

“I think a lot of that is to do with team chemistry and experience. We’ve had a lot more practices, more games to go through, so we were better prepared for those kinds of moments,” said Senior Forward Aiden Knowles.

Second Year Head Coach Austin Brooks is working to lay a foundation with this squad.

“We’ve got a young and fearless team,” said Coach Brooks. “When you have that, you’ve really got to work on your principles, work on your foundation, and most definitely get these guys to buy in to what you’re selling, and get these guys to love on each other and understand that we’re one team, one unit, and one voice.”

Reitz will take on Park Tudor on December 27th.

