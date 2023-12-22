Birthday Club
Young & Established holds food giveaway

By Bernado Malone
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The season of giving continued over on the east side of Evansville Friday.

There was a food giveaway to families in need at Young and Established.

It was at their community center on Vann Avenue.

Our crew there spoke with organizers who say over 150 families received meals.

Executive Director Courtney Johnson says those meals are intended to help families in their time off.

Johnson say its important to show students how important it is to give back to those in need.

“We always try to do what we can, especially around the holidays. This was a very important time for us to just bless our families in our community,” said Johnson.

Most of the food was gone within 30 minutes.

Troopers: Driver chased from Knox Co. to Gibson Co. going more than twice the speed limit
Young & Established holds food giveaway
Driver arrested after hitting power pole in Henderson
WFIE Traffic Alert
Last minute shoppers clog traffic on Evansville’s east side