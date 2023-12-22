Young & Established holds food giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The season of giving continued over on the east side of Evansville Friday.

There was a food giveaway to families in need at Young and Established.

It was at their community center on Vann Avenue.

Our crew there spoke with organizers who say over 150 families received meals.

Executive Director Courtney Johnson says those meals are intended to help families in their time off.

Johnson say its important to show students how important it is to give back to those in need.

“We always try to do what we can, especially around the holidays. This was a very important time for us to just bless our families in our community,” said Johnson.

Most of the food was gone within 30 minutes.

