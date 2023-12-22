Unseasonably Warm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered rain as high temps elevate into the upper 50s. Tonight, clouds with scattered rain as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain as lows drop to 49-degrees.

Sunday...Christmas Eve...partly sunny early then becoming cloudy as high temps surge into the mid-60s.

Monday...Christmas Day...occasional showers and breezy with a high of 60-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.