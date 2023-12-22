Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Unseasonably Warm

Christmas Day: Rain
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered rain as high temps elevate into the upper 50s. Tonight, clouds with scattered rain as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain as lows drop to 49-degrees.

Sunday...Christmas Eve...partly sunny early then becoming cloudy as high temps surge into the mid-60s.

Monday...Christmas Day...occasional showers and breezy with a high of 60-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue
New owners buying Waupaca Foundry
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Breathitt (Brett) Kelly
KSP: Central City man reported missing found dead in Jessamine Co.
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer temps, rainy weekend
12/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 12.21.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 12.21.23
12/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.