Troopers: Driver chased from Knox Co. to Gibson Co. going more than twice the speed limit

Jeremiah L. Turner
Jeremiah L. Turner(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A driver clocked at 126 miles per hour was arrested Friday in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police say 22-year-old Jeremiah Turner, of Terre Haute, was caught going more than twice the speed limit in Knox County.

Deputies chased him until he went into Gibson County, where troopers say he was eventually stopped.

Turner is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.

