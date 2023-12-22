Birthday Club
Rev. Adrian Brooks speaks on historical impact of mayor-elect Stephanie Terry

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stephanie Terry won the Evansville mayoral race on Nov. 7.

“We’re just so excited about having this young, energetic, African-American, female, smart, intelligent, very progressive minded, who is going to be leading our city,” said Rev. Adrian Brooks.

Brooks is the pastor at Memorial Baptist Church.

He’s also the co-chair for Terry’s transition team.

“We can hopefully ensure that she is as successful as we think she will be,” said Brooks.

Her success and victory on election night, already making history.

Terry will be the first female Evansville mayor and first African-American mayor.

“It sends a positive message to young people that this is a place that you can come and reach full potential regardless of what your exterior costume may look like,” said Brooks.

Brooks is proud to be a part of the historical moment.

“I am the son of parents who were very socially active in the Civil Rights Movement,” said Brooks. “I know they’re looking over the banisters of heaven shouting ‘look, look at what happened in our city, look at what happened in our community.’”

A community that chose to embrace Terry as their next leader.

“You can just imagine how I feel watching over the years the progress that we have made,” said Brooks.

With less than two weeks until Terry swears in, Brooks says it’s only the beginning.

“We’re going to show the rest of Indiana how cities are supposed to operate,” he said.

Terry will be sworn into office on Jan. 1.

Her inaugural ball with be on Jan. 19.

