Rain chances and warmer-than-average temperatures through Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This year will be very different from the White Christmas we experienced in 2022. This holiday weekend forecast will be dominated by rain chances and above-average temperatures.

A few scattered showers will move through our region tonight, and an isolated chance of rain will linger into Saturday. Our temperatures topped out in the mid 50s this afternoon and will drop back into the mid 40s overnight. Saturday will be cloudy but mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Christmas Eve will be about 20° warmer than average with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s! During the day, Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry, but rain will spread across the Tri-State late Sunday night, so Santa better pack his umbrella!

Christmas will be rainy and breezy with winds from the south-southeast at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Our temperatures will hold fairly steady in the 50s throughout the day. We will start with low temperatures in the low 50s that morning, then we will top out in the upper 50s to near 60° that afternoon. Although widespread rain is likely, our thunderstorm chances are low, and we are not expecting severe weather of any kind. In total, most of us will probably pick up 0.5-1″ of rain from this system with some isolated totals closer to 1.25″ possible.

The widespread rain will taper off to the east by early Tuesday morning, but a few spotty showers may wrap around on the backside of that low pressure system Wednesday and Thursday. Behind that system, cooler air will filter into our region from the west-northwest. Highs will be in the low 50s Tuesday, mid to upper 40s Wednesday, and low to mid 40s Thursday and Friday.

