Owensboro man sentenced in connection to city’s largest drug bust

Willie Watkins
Willie Watkins(Daviess County Detention Center)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is expected to spend the next two decades of his life in prison after police say he had a hand in one of city’s biggest drug operations.

Willie Watkins, 32, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl mixture.

That’s according to the US Department of Justice, who says Watkins was just one of many that has been sentenced in connection to this case.

[RERLATED: Feds announce largest drug seizure in Owensboro history]

In 2021, federal and local authorities called it the largest drug seizure in the history of Owensboro.

Law enforcement officials seized 151 pounds of meth, fentanyl laced pulls and a large collection of weapons.

According to police, that massive amount of meth totaled to 500,000 doses.

