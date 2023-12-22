Owensboro man sentenced in connection to city’s largest drug bust

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is expected to spend the next two decades of his life in prison after police say he had a hand in one of city’s biggest drug operations.

Willie Watkins, 32, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl mixture.

That’s according to the US Department of Justice, who says Watkins was just one of many that has been sentenced in connection to this case.

In 2021, federal and local authorities called it the largest drug seizure in the history of Owensboro.

Law enforcement officials seized 151 pounds of meth, fentanyl laced pulls and a large collection of weapons.

According to police, that massive amount of meth totaled to 500,000 doses.

