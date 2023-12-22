Birthday Club
Over 1000 families served in the Salvation Army’s ‘Toy Town’

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - December 19 and 20 have come and gone, and the same goes for “Toy Town.”

With it officially behind us, it’s cleanup time over at the Salvation Army.

While they look forward to continuing to serve, 14 News wanted to take a second and look back on the impact they were able to have this holiday season.

“We want to help everyone if they have a need,” says Alex Rahman, the Director of Community Engagement for the Salvation Army.

In early December, Alex showed 14 News around their warehouse that was lined wall-to-wall with toys, games and other items that would be available for families with this year’s Toy Town.

[READ: Salvation Army closing in on 2023 Toy Town Event]

“Two, three months of hard work leads up to what we call ‘distribution day,’ but is more affectionately known as ‘Toy Town,’” says Rahman with a smile, “we welcomed over a thousand families through the last two days where they’re able to shop for gifts and get a food box for Christmas.”

Debra Wyza has volunteered with the Salvation Army and Toy Town for a decade, and her roots with the organization run deep.

“My aunt and uncle were the Salvation Army Officers here back in the early 2000′s,” she says, “my parents started volunteering and when I moved back home I started volunteering right alongside my parents.”

Just like Rahman, having been a part of several Toy Towns, food pantries and general meal servings, it’s the people that keep her coming back.

“This is my Christmas. Christmas doesn’t happen on December 25. Christmas happens on December 19 and 20th.”

Now, they’re tasked with taking all those toys that weren’t given away and putting them into storage so they can break them out if needed this year.

If not, they’ll all go right back into making sure Toy Town is a success in 2024 and for years to come.

