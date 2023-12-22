Mt. Carmel Girls Varsity Basketball off to a strong start to season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Carmel girls varsity team is in a similar situation as the boys team, with a new head coach in Matt McCarty. That has not seemed to phase the Golden Aces though, as they’ve gotten off to a great 10-2 start, as McCarty gets to learn more about his new team, and the directions he wants to take them.

“We’re trying to establish an identity,” said Coach McCarty. “We try to play at a lot faster pace than what the girls have played in the past. We play a lot of man to man, really getting them out of their comfort zone and pressuring the ball a bit. We’re also playing with a two-three a little bit, and that’s looked good so far, so just really trying to establish an identity for us.”

While the team feels strong on defense, Senior Guard Jayla Smith says they still need to work on one key, but simple piece.

“Talking more, offensively and defensively, just working as a team more,” said Smith. “We’ve been doing really good at it, but it can never hurt to do better. Our press break has been really good, our defense, we’ve switched from a man to a two-three and we’re working with that really well,” said Senior Guard Jayla Smith.

“I feel like our defense has been pretty good. I mean, sometimes it breaks down but that will happen,” said Senior Guard Nora Jones.

The Golden Aces take on Reitz Thursday evening.

