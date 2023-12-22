Mt. Carmel Boys Varsity Basketball Learning Under New Head Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Golden Aces are settling in under First Year Head Coach Justin Carpenter. Early on in the season, the guys have been in close games already, and for Senior Guard Levi Beesley, that is where they find their biggest goal right now.

“I’d say winning close games, knocking down free throws, just shots that we need to be hitting would be our way to win games,” said Beesley. “We started off the season kind of slow because the football team came in, so we had a couple practices before our first week of games so we didn’t have many practices. But, we’re progressively getting better to where we want to be.”

With that later start to practices that Beesly mentioned, it brought one main focus to the top of new Head Coach Justin Carpenters list.

“I’m going to have to condition these kids to do what I want to do, and they hate that, and I get it, but being very conscious about those football guys and their legs and their bodies,” said Coach Carpenter. “They have a long season and they get banged up, it happens. Just being smart and transitioning them to condition them to the way I want to play, and it started showing last home game, so hopefully we can continue that.”

Mt. Carmel plays next against Steeleville on the 27th.

