Medical emergency prompts emergency response at Newburgh Walmart

Emergency officials at Newburgh Walmart
Emergency officials at Newburgh Walmart(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Several first responders were seen at the Newburgh Walmart late Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers told us it was for a medic run.

Witnesses tell us carts were blocking the doors and firetrucks, ambulances, and sheriff’s deputies were on scene.

The Sheriff tells us a customer had a medical emergency and passed away.

