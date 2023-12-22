Medical emergency prompts emergency response at Newburgh Walmart
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Several first responders were seen at the Newburgh Walmart late Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers told us it was for a medic run.
Witnesses tell us carts were blocking the doors and firetrucks, ambulances, and sheriff’s deputies were on scene.
The Sheriff tells us a customer had a medical emergency and passed away.
