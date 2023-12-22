Birthday Club
Man sentenced after head on crash

Man sentenced after head on crash
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 20-year-old Henderson man will spend the next seven years in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a head on crash.

According to Henderson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Herb McKee, George Robertson pled guilty in the 2022 crash 2022 that left two people severely hurt.

His charges included two counts of second degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told us that a vehicle was heading eastbound on the highway when it rear-ended another car, throwing it into oncoming traffic and causing a head-on collision with a different car.

George Robertson Mugshot
George Robertson Mugshot(Source: Henderson County Detention Center)

