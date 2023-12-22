Last minute shoppers clog traffic on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As they say, it’s a mess out there.

Traffic Friday afternoon on Evansville’s east side has been stop and go.

Google maps show nothing but red lines in the area of Burkhardt and the Lloyd.

With just a few days left, all those drivers are likely out trying to finish their Christmas shopping.

If you need to be out, allow extra time.

