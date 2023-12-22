Lane changes, traffic patterns planned for U.S. 60 as crews begin pothole repairs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There will be a slow-moving work caravan along the entire length of U.S. 60 Friday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it starts at 8:30 a.m. and will end around 2:00 p.m.

They say this is for pothole repair.

Crews say you should lookout for one-lane traffic and changing traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.