Home on Henning Avenue surrounded by police serving warrant

Henning Avenue police presence
Henning Avenue police presence(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department have a house surrounded on the city’s southside.

That’s according to dispatch officials, who confirm authorities were called out to a home on the 1600 block of Henning Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. for a warrant.

We’re told police and deputies are still on scene. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with the latest information.

