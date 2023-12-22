Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several new Kentucky and Illinois laws take effect Jan. 1.

In Kentucky, several of the most notable changes apply to drivers.

Starting in the new year, registering an electric vehicle will cost $120.

Also, people using public charging stations for their electric cars will be taxed $0.03 per kilowatt-hour. That money will go towards paying for construction and maintenance projects.

Another change coming for Kentucky drivers has to do with your license plate. Starting in 2024, the plate is assigned to the driver, not the vehicle. That means if you sell or gift your car to someone else, you can keep the plate and use it again.

The state income tax is dropping again, down half a percent from last year. The individual state income tax will now be 4% according to the Department of Revenue.

In Illinois, many changes have to do with the workplace.

Minimum wage is once again rising by a dollar. It will now be $14 an hour. That comes from a law passed in 2019. It will climb to $15 an hour in 2025.

Also, changes are coming to paid time off (PTO). Employers are now required to give their workers at least one hour of PTO per 40 hours worked.

In addition to that, workers will no longer be required to give a reason for time off as long as they give reasonable notice. That would mean no distinction between sick days or personal days.

Indiana enacts its new laws in July, not the beginning of a new year. Any new laws will be drafted and signed in the upcoming legislative session.

