Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024

(Colin Baillie)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several new Kentucky and Illinois laws take effect Jan. 1.

In Kentucky, several of the most notable changes apply to drivers.

Starting in the new year, registering an electric vehicle will cost $120.

Also, people using public charging stations for their electric cars will be taxed $0.03 per kilowatt-hour. That money will go towards paying for construction and maintenance projects.

Another change coming for Kentucky drivers has to do with your license plate. Starting in 2024, the plate is assigned to the driver, not the vehicle. That means if you sell or gift your car to someone else, you can keep the plate and use it again.

The state income tax is dropping again, down half a percent from last year. The individual state income tax will now be 4% according to the Department of Revenue.

In Illinois, many changes have to do with the workplace.

Minimum wage is once again rising by a dollar. It will now be $14 an hour. That comes from a law passed in 2019. It will climb to $15 an hour in 2025.

Also, changes are coming to paid time off (PTO). Employers are now required to give their workers at least one hour of PTO per 40 hours worked.

In addition to that, workers will no longer be required to give a reason for time off as long as they give reasonable notice. That would mean no distinction between sick days or personal days.

Indiana enacts its new laws in July, not the beginning of a new year. Any new laws will be drafted and signed in the upcoming legislative session.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DESTINY CATHERINE BRETZ
Evansville woman stole dump truck to kickstart her side hustle, police say
Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue
New owners buying Waupaca Foundry
Malachi Littlepage
Incest charge filed, bond tripled for man accused of attacking EPD officers
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Last minute shoppers clog traffic on Evansville’s east side
Emergency officials at Newburgh Walmart
Medical emergency prompts emergency response at Newburgh Walmart
Jeremiah L. Turner
Troopers: Driver chased from Knox Co. to Gibson Co. going more than twice the speed limit
Jeremy Scott Flener
Grand Jury indicts Perry Co. man on 216 rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges