Henderson Co. EMA re-evaluating tornado preparedness with new national plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials are taking steps to make sure people are prepared for the next tornado.

Henderson County EMA Director’s Assistant Jill Ward says when tornadoes tore through Western Kentucky two years ago, many people weren’t prepared.

“Some people didn’t shelter, some people sheltered in an inadequate place and that cost lives,” she said.

To make sure that doesn’t happen again, Ward says they’re working with the National Weather Service to devise a new preparedness plan that will be spread nationwide.

Deputy Director Tim Troutman says they helped conduct a study of the 2021 tornadoes to figure out what worked and what didn’t.

“It just became the fact that we need to do better, involving preparedness, involving sheltering, involving making sure that people have more than one way to receive and relay warnings,” he said.

Troutman says they started sketching ideas down on a napkin of how they could address some of these concerns. The result of those ideas is called Weather Ready Community Project.

“Our big focus is on where most people congregate,” said Ward. “Be it churches, nursing homes, schools, factories, day cares, hospitals.”

Ward says they’ve already helped a few locations around Henderson to get more prepared including the Henderson County Public Library, AMG Aluminum, Jefferson Elementary School and Deaconess Henderson Children’s Enrichment Center.

For all those places, Ward says they do walk throughs of the location and study blueprints of the buildings.

“When we go through, we’ve found where the best place to shelter is,” she said. “For example, here the restroom on the first floor, and we also note approximately how many people will be able to take shelter there.”

According to Kenny Garrett, the county’s EMA Director, the goal is to spread the program to every other emergency management agency across the country which is about 3,000 communities.

He says these other counties will be able to earn a certification indicating their readiness based on how many of the high-traffic locations they’ve helped to make a plan.

“That’s the objective, making sure that people are in the right place, so that they’re not in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Troutman.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.