Grand Jury indicts Perry Co. man on 216 rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jeremy Scott Flener appeared in court today after being indicted on hundreds of sexual assault-related charges back in March.

The 43-year-old Cannelton man was arrested in April and was indicted by a grand jury a month later on 216 total charges.

According to court records, those charges included Rape 1st Degree (Victim under 12), Sodomy 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (victim under 12) and Transaction with Minor 1st Degree - Illegal Sexual Act Victim Under 16.

Online documents show Flener is also facing a felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor charge in Perry County.

He’s currently being held in the Breckenridge County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.