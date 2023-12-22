Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Grand Jury indicts Perry Co. man on 216 rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges

Jeremy Scott Flener
Jeremy Scott Flener(Breckenridge County Detention Center)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jeremy Scott Flener appeared in court today after being indicted on hundreds of sexual assault-related charges back in March.

The 43-year-old Cannelton man was arrested in April and was indicted by a grand jury a month later on 216 total charges.

According to court records, those charges included Rape 1st Degree (Victim under 12), Sodomy 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (victim under 12) and Transaction with Minor 1st Degree - Illegal Sexual Act Victim Under 16.

Online documents show Flener is also facing a felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor charge in Perry County.

He’s currently being held in the Breckenridge County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue
DESTINY CATHERINE BRETZ
Evansville woman stole dump truck to kickstart her side hustle, police say
New owners buying Waupaca Foundry
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Malachi Littlepage
Incest charge filed, bond tripled for man accused of attacking EPD officers

Latest News

Trooper Kayla Denk and Trooper Blake Leary
2 new troopers to report for duty at Indiana State Police Jasper Post
Willie Watkins
Owensboro man sentenced in connection to city’s largest drug bust
41-year-old Nash Garrett
Affidavit: Deputies arrest man after finding meth, other drugs during traffic stop
Accident in Henderson
Downed power line causing issues after crash in Henderson