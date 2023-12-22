Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Friday Sunrise Headlines

12/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to an accident in the area of Waterworks and LST drive late Thursday night.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, the driver wasn’t in the car.

A man is in custody after a standoff on Henning Avenue.

It happened Thursday just before 5 p.m. and it lasted almost two hours.

The U.N. Security Council says it is expected to vote later Friday on a resolution that calls for suspending the war between Israel and Hamas.

Happening Friday, holiday travel is kicking off.

Haley Kerby will be live throughout Sunrise with everything you need to know before you hit the roads.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue
New owners buying Waupaca Foundry
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Breathitt (Brett) Kelly
KSP: Central City man reported missing found dead in Jessamine Co.
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found

Latest News

12/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/22 Friday Sunrise Headlines
DESTINY CATHERINE BRETZ
Evansville woman stole dump truck to kickstart her side hustle, police say
Over 1000 families served in the Salvation Army’s ‘Toy Town’
Over 1000 families served in the Salvation Army’s ‘Toy Town’
EMA officials re-evaluate tornado preparedness
Henderson Co. EMA re-evaluating tornado preparedness with new national plan
Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue