Evansville woman stole dump truck to kickstart her side hustle, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 27-year-old Evansville woman was arrested after police say she was caught in broad daylight stealing a dump truck.

Thursday afternoon, Evansville Police officers were called to the intersection of Michigan Street and Ninth Avenue after learning that a woman was trying to steal a vehicle in the area.

Police say when they arrived, they found several witnesses, the caller and the suspect standing near a yellow dump truck that had a flatbed trailer carrying a John Deere backhoe.

A witness told officers he was in his truck when he noticed the suspect, Destiny C. Bretz, get into the truck, put it into gear and drive over shock blocks.

The witness blocked Bretz from taking off by pulling his truck in front of her and yelling for help, according to an affidavit.

Police say another witness pulled their vehicle behind the dump truck, completely blocking Bretz from leaving.

Bretz reportedly told police she stole the truck and trailer so she could start her side business, which was not specified.

An affidavit states that Bretz was on parole for a previous theft charge in Evansville and previously pled guilty to Tampering with Motor Vehicle in Missouri.

Bretz was arrested on several theft charges and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.