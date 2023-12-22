Birthday Club
Downed power line causing issues after crash in Henderson

Accident in Henderson(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Many drivers may need to find a different route after a power line fell down on the 8000 block of Wathen Lane.

According to the Henderson Police Department, a vehicle struck a tree or utility pole and caused that power line to come down and touch the vehicle.

Firefighters say extrication is needed in order to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Emergency crews urge drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

