Don’t Miss Out: Friday marks last day to dine-in at Wolf’s Bar-B-Q
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the last day for dine in eating at Wolf-s Bar-B-Q in Evansville.

Officials say they will be open Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or until they sell out.

According to their Facebook, they have sold out every day this week before 5:00 p.m.

The last day to order carry out from them is Saturday.

