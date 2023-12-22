Don’t Miss Out: Friday marks last day to dine-in at Wolf’s Bar-B-Q

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the last day for dine in eating at Wolf-s Bar-B-Q in Evansville.

Officials say they will be open Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or until they sell out.

According to their Facebook, they have sold out every day this week before 5:00 p.m.

The last day to order carry out from them is Saturday.

