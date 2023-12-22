Closures planned next week on KY 351

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert next week for drivers in Henderson.

Officials with the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project say lane closures are expected on Kentucky 351 near Highway 41.

Closures are expected in each direction from Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 29.

The closures will be between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews are working to build the new U.S. 41 southbound bridge at the location.

