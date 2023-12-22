Check out these safety tips as busiest holiday travel day continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday travel has officially begun, and this year AAA says they expect over 100 million travelers to hit the roads from now until the start of the new year.

Officials say at least 7 million people are expected to fly.

TSA also says they are expecting a very busy holiday and end of year travel period, starting Friday and going until January 2.

Officials took the time to provide some tips you can use if you’re planning to travel in the next few days.

First TSA recommends packing smart. If you start packing with an empty bag you’re less likely to bring prohibited items through the checkpoint that will get you stopped and create longer wait times.

Remember If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it is subject to the 3.4-ounce liquids rule limitation.

Second, they recommend arriving early. The airport will be busy, so arrive two hours prior to your scheduled flight to allow yourself enough time to park and get through security.

Lastly do not forget an acceptable form of ID. They say having it out in the screening lane will also create a smoother security trip.

