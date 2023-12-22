Affidavit: Deputies arrest man after finding meth, other drugs during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drug charges after police say they found meth and other drugs in his vehicle.

According to an affidavit, that happened Wednesday around 2:50 p.m.

Officers say that’s when they spotted 41-year-old Nash Garrett, who they knew had an active warrant out of Bloomington, near Washington Avenue.

Deputies say they pulled him Garrett over and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

An affidavit shows while officers were searching the vehicle they found a black pouch with three baggies with meth inside them. They also found pills, a razor and a scale.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the on the following charges:

Controlled substance - dealing controlled substance

Controlled substance - possession of controlled substance

Controlled substance - dealing meth

41-year-old Nash Garrett (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.