2 new troopers to report for duty at Indiana State Police Jasper Post

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Of the 28 probationary troopers that graduated the most recent Indiana State Police Academy, two of them will soon report for duty at the police department’s Jasper Post.

According to ISP, the two new additions are Trooper Kayla Denk and Blake Leary.

Police say the troopers will now begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers.

“Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy,” says ISP in a press release. “Upon completing field training, the troopers will be assigned an Indiana State Police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol.”

We’re told Trooper Denk graduated Jasper High School in 2012 and attended Vincennes University.

She joined the Indiana Army National Guard in 2016 and currently holds the rank of Sergeant.

Trooper Leary is a 2020 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg.

After graduation, he attended Indiana University Southeast.

