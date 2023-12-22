18-year-old man arrested in Bremen for attempted murder

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A young man was arrested in Bremen early Friday morning for an incident that happened outside the Tri-State.

Morgantown Police in Butler County say officers responded to gunfire at the boat ramp on Old River Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Using the information witnesses gave them, officers determined a juvenile male was involved in a fight with a male from Muhlenberg County.

During the fight, police say another male, Keenan Noffsinger, 18, of Central City, hit the juvenile and went to his car to grab a gun.

Another juvenile stepped in and tried to stop Noffsinger, who was at that point armed, according to a police report.

Officers believe both the juvenile and Noffsinger went to the ground and a shot was fired point blank at the juvenile’s face, nearly missing him.

Police say the juvenile was left with shrapnel-like wounds from the bullet hitting gravel near his face.

Witnesses told police they began to run when Noffsinger fired off at least two more rounds in the air before taking off with other people from Muhlenberg County.

According to a police document, the victim was medically cleared by EMS and is suffering superficial wounds to the face, neck and mouth.

Keenan Noffsinger was arrested at his parents home in Bremen around 2:30 a.m. and booked into the Butler County Jail.

He faces charges of:

Murder (attempted)

Assault 1st

Assault 1st (attempted)

Wanton endangerment (8 counts)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.