Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the suspects involved in an attack on an EPD officer spoke with 14 News on Wednesday.

On December 17, officers were responding to a domestic violence incident that ended in the arrest of Destinee and her half-brother Malachi Littlepage.

Malachi has been accused of kicking an officer in the eye and breaking bones in the officer’s face.

Destinee is facing charges of battery, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She said on Wednesday that she barely remembers the incident.

“Somebody called the cops on us,” Littlepage said. “I mean I didn’t do anything personally.”

According to police, officers tried to separate the pair and that’s when Malachi began kicking at them.

Littlepage was taken to the ground by police; she said she remembers next to nothing.

“I was under the influence of alcohol,” she said. “I was drunk so I honestly don’t really remember a whole bunch.”

Destinee said she didn’t recall any police officers being hit while she was being arrested. We showed her the dashboard camera footage of the incident to see if it might jog her memory.

In the footage, Malachi can be seen kicking the officer holding Destinee down in the face.

“I did not know. As you can see my face was down the whole time,” she said when asked what her reaction was to the video. “I turned around and seen them holding Malachi and I seen the officer holding his face and I was like, ‘Oh, did I do that?’ I didn’t though.”

Police said that officer was temporarily blinded and had the bone around his eye socket broken.

Littlepage said she feels bad that the officer was hurt, but said that it wasn’t her fault.

She said she has some injuries after being taken to the ground.

She said she’s also surprised by a claim that Evansville Police have made about her and her half-brother Malachi being in a romantic relationship.

“That’s funny,” said Destinee. “I have no comment on that.”

When asked how the situation was funny, she replied, “That’s just goofy. They be saying anything, but no we don’t.”

Littlepage said she feels she never did anything wrong.

“I’m just mad because I shouldn’t be [in jail],” she said. “I really didn’t do anything wrong, and I’m not guilty to anything. But I do apologize to those police officers that were hurt,” she explained.

She said she hopes to eventually seek help for alcohol abuse after this incident.

Her next hearing will be held January 10.

