Water rates will likely go up in Evansville after resolution approval

Evansville water treatment plant improvement project scheduled to finish in 2021
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A resolution for the issuance and sale of bonds to fund the water treatment plant project has been approved in Evansville.

[Previous: EWSU water treatment plan being revised due to rising costs]

Officials say the approval will likely lead to rate increases.

Back in November, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility had to pause the project, after a consultant told them it would cost over $400 million.

They say their original estimates were $180 million in 2021, but inflation drove them higher.

Thursday’s approval means funds are approved for new plans, but it doesn’t approve rate increases.

Those will first have to go before the IURC, and officials say they won’t know how much rates have to go up until the debts from the project are incurred.

In November, officials said they believed the new plans would mean an additional $7.34 per 5,000 gallons of water use by April 2026.

