Warmer temps, rainy weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain will head toward the Tri-State by Friday afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday should climb into the middle 50s. Rain will continue Friday night into Saturday morning, then pick up again on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the middle 60s and rain likely late. Christmas day will be wet with highs near 60. Rain tapers off on Tuesday as highs drop back into the middle 50s

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.