Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Warmer temps, rainy weekend

Rainfall of one half to one inch possible
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.   Rain will head toward the Tri-State by Friday afternoon and evening.  Highs on Friday should climb into the middle 50s.  Rain will continue Friday night into Saturday morning, then pick up again on Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s on Saturday.   Sunday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the middle 60s and rain likely late.   Christmas day will be wet with highs near 60.  Rain tapers off on Tuesday as highs drop back into the middle 50s

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
Denaya Harris
Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod
Dash cam video showing officer kicked
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

12/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/21 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
14 First Alert Forecast
Mild Temps, Less Breezy
Clouds and rain to finish out the week
Clouds and rain to finish out the week