Union Co. launching pilot partnership

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Public Schools is partnering with Madisonville Community College and the Sturgis Air Board to help address a national pilot shortage.

Starting in the spring semester, the high school will offer dual-credit courses with the community college to start students towards a career as a pilot.

“We’re always looking for partnerships that will be a benefit to our students and the community,” said Director of Public Relations for UCPS Evan Jackson. “We feel like this is a perfect example of that.”

Students will start with ground classes next month, learning the basics so they can get in the air after graduation.

One of the students taking advantage of the head start on a pilot career is senior Jace Clark.

“I’m probably gonna go try and get my pilots license after I graduate,” Clark said. “Go to Madisonville college and get my degree in aviation.”

The classes will help the students save money as they work towards their license and address a national need for more pilots.

“There are shortages everywhere,” said Chairman of the Sturgis Air Board Gary Ervin. “American Airlines, Southwest, there’s a tremendous shortage for those pilots. There’s also cargo, FedEx, UPS. Then there’s corporate.”

The airport has also drawn up plans for a new facility that would help enhance the program.

“Once we get enough students involved, we’re wanting to build a new facility out there with classrooms and a restaurant,” said Kyle Baird, the operations manager at the Sturgis airport.

The hope is training pilots locally will encourage more to stay in the area, but either way help is on the way to address a national shortage.

