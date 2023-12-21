Tri State Food Bank’s Mobile Food Distribution hands out food boxes at Gavin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of cars was wrapped around Gavin Park for food boxes.

Tri-State Food Bank’s Mobile Food Distribution handed out bags of food containing eggs, bread, and vegetables.

Volunteers handed out food from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

One woman in line said she had been waiting for two hours, and that this was the longest line she had experienced.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.