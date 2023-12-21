Birthday Club
Tri State Food Bank’s Mobile Food Distribution hands out food boxes at Gavin Park

Food boxes handed out at Bosse Field
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of cars was wrapped around Gavin Park for food boxes.

Tri-State Food Bank’s Mobile Food Distribution handed out bags of food containing eggs, bread, and vegetables.

Volunteers handed out food from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

One woman in line said she had been waiting for two hours, and that this was the longest line she had experienced.

