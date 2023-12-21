Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

12/21 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re learning more about the moments two Evansville police officers were attacked.

Just hours after a dash cam video was released, we sat down with one of the suspects to hear their side of the story.

It’s been 11 days since an Evansville teenager went missing.

Police believe she may be in danger, but her family isn’t losing hope.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drunk driving accident on State Road 261.

The Sheriff says the driver was identified as a Warrick County 911 dispatcher.

This will be an especially happy holiday season for ten newly-freed American hostages.

Wednesday they were released by Venezuela in a sign the country’s once-frigid relationship with the united states is starting to warm.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Danica Short
Have you seen this girl? Silver Alert now issued for missing Evansville teen
Dash cam video showing officer kicked
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Denaya Harris
Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

“Christmas Vacation” movie Q&A with Chevy Chase held Wednesday in Evansville
“Christmas Vacation” movie Q&A with Chevy Chase held Wednesday in Evansville
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Man arrested for OWI after speeding on the Lloyd Expressway
Man arrested for OWI after speeding on the Lloyd Expressway
Former 8th District Congressman Phillip Hayes passes away
Former 8th District Congressman Phillip Hayes passes away