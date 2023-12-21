Birthday Club
Soil cleanup stopping for winter in Jacobsville, 187 properties cleaned up this year

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EPA is stopping for the winter at the Jacobsville cleanup site.

Environmental Protection Agency officials say they cleaned up contaminated soil at 187 residential properties this year at the Jacobsville Neighborhood Soil Contamination Superfund site.

This brings the total number of properties cleaned to 4,187.

EPA completed the last of the cleanups on December 8 and will resume cleanups in the spring 2024.

During the 2023 construction season, EPA cleaned up soil contaminated with lead and arsenic at properties primarily in neighborhoods south and east of downtown Evansville and north of Lloyd Expressway, including Fulton Terrace, Cedar Hall, Jacobsville, Jimtown, Culver, Haynie’s Corner, and Tepe Park.

EPA also tested the soil at 575 additional properties, bringing the total to 7,231.

EPA anticipates it will take approximately five more years to clean up the remaining 800 properties.

