Roads back open after car flips on Morgan Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville Wednesday afternoon, a car was flipped on Morgan Avenue.

The car flipped right across the street from Showplace Cinemas East.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the right lane of Morgan near the scene was closed while they worked to get the car flipped upright and off the street.

An officer on scene confirms there were no injuries, and the road is back to operating as normal.

