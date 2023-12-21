Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Roads back open after car flips on Morgan Avenue

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville Wednesday afternoon, a car was flipped on Morgan Avenue.

The car flipped right across the street from Showplace Cinemas East.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the right lane of Morgan near the scene was closed while they worked to get the car flipped upright and off the street.

An officer on scene confirms there were no injuries, and the road is back to operating as normal.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee

Latest News

Food boxes handed out at Bosse Field
Tri State Food Bank’s Mobile Food Distribution hands out food boxes at Gavin Park
OPD holds annual Operation Santa food drive
OPD holds annual Operation Santa food drive
Jasper man accused of molesting little boy
Jasper man accused of molesting little boy
3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.