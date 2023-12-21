Birthday Club
Phase 2 of U.S. 41 pedestrian bridge project in Evansville set to begin
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions planned on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

According to a release, that’s set to begin on or around Monday, January 8.

Crews will begin restricting traffic on U.S. 41 southbound between Bellemeade Avenue and roughly 200 feet south of Washington Avenue.

Officials say the restrictions will allow crews to begin working on phase two of a project to build a pedestrian bridge near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Ave.

They say work will begin on the west side of the roadway, and is expected to be completed by late 2024.

