Pay increased for school bus drivers in Union Co.

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, the school board approved raises for bus drivers.

All bus drivers will make an additional $2 an hour. Starting pay is now $18.

Director of Public Relations Evan Jackson says the district is now offering some of the best bus driver pay in the area.

He hopes this will help with their driver shortage.

“Our bus drivers are some of our most valuable employees. Unfortunately, we have a shortage right now. It’s critical to fill those positions. We’re hoping this pay raise will encourage more people to apply,” said Jackson.

Jackson says they’re still looking for six full-time drivers and some substitutes.

You can click here to apply.

