OPD holds annual Operation Santa food drive

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials loaded their cars this Wednesday morning, not with suspects, but with boxes of food.

Officers held the 11th annual Operation Santa food drive.

Police received a list of families from community organizations and the Owensboro Public School System.

“It’s a very rewarding thing that we do every year for us. most of us got into this job to serve in a police capacity,” said OPD public information officer, Dylan Evans. “But whenever we’re able to get out into the community and serve our community in a different way is very rewarding for all of us.”

Police say officers delivered 350 boxes this year, up from 300 boxes last year.

