Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

New owners buying Waupaca Foundry

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Proterial, Ltd. have announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Monomoy Capital Partners to acquire Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Officials say Waupaca, which has a plant in Tell City, is North America’s leading supplier of cast and machined iron castings.

They say it will continue to operate under its current management team, led by President, CEO, and COO Michael Nikolai.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Waupaca has more than 4,000 employees and operates five iron foundries with 1.4 million tons of capacity.

“Waupaca Foundry is excited to start a new chapter with Monomoy, an experienced, operationally-focused investment group, to continue to invest and grow our commitment to our customers, suppliers, and employees,” said Nikolai.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
Dash cam video showing officer kicked
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Denaya Harris
Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Zachary Gilmore
Hopkins Co. man indicted for sexual abuse of a child
Phase 2 of U.S. 41 pedestrian bridge project in Evansville set to begin
Phase 2 of U.S. 41 pedestrian bridge project in Evansville set to begin
The Isaiah 1:17 Project
The Isaiah 1:17 Project
Here's how to prepare your vehicle as Thursday marks first day of winter
Here’s how to prepare your vehicle as Thursday marks first day of winter