New owners buying Waupaca Foundry

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Proterial, Ltd. have announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Monomoy Capital Partners to acquire Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Officials say Waupaca, which has a plant in Tell City, is North America’s leading supplier of cast and machined iron castings.

They say it will continue to operate under its current management team, led by President, CEO, and COO Michael Nikolai.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Waupaca has more than 4,000 employees and operates five iron foundries with 1.4 million tons of capacity.

“Waupaca Foundry is excited to start a new chapter with Monomoy, an experienced, operationally-focused investment group, to continue to invest and grow our commitment to our customers, suppliers, and employees,” said Nikolai.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.

