NB Highway 41 down to one lane due to flipped work truck in Henderson

Flipped truck in Henderson Co.
Flipped truck in Henderson Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the northbound lanes of Highway 41 are down to one lane because of a crash.

It happened Thursday morning near Freedom Park.

Officials say a work truck flipped over, and the driver was able to crawl out of the window.

They say he has minor injuries.

We could see an ambulance leaving the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

Crews are working to clean up gas that spilled from a truck.

Officials say the truck was towing a trailer with a highway road sign.

Highway sign on trailer that flipped
Highway sign on trailer that flipped(WFIE)

