Mt. Carmel’s Blayne Sisson signs with the University of Illinois Football

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel QB Blayne Sisson put pen to paper to play at the University of Illinois next year.

After a season in which Blayne led the state of illinois in rushing, total offense, and touchdowns, and finished with a trip to the IHSA state finals, Sisson has now closed the high school chapter of his football career, but a whole new opportunity now awaits him.

“It’s surreal,” said Sisson. “Sometimes, I have to pinch myself a little bit. It means the world to me, it’s God’s blessing towards me. Illinois was my dream school ever since I was a little kid, there’s pictures of me wearing Illinois shirts ever since I was six or seven years old. My dream school came in at the end of the day, and I’m betting on myself and trusting my ability to play at the highest level possible. I can’t thank the community, I can’t thank my coaches and my teammates and everyone who’s been a part of this journey enough, it means the world to me.”

His high school head coach, Michael Brewer, knows this is a perfect spot for him to take another step forward in his athletic career.

“Throughout his career, when he’s had the toughest competition on the other side of the ball, his level of play has risen, that’s when he’s played his best,” said Coach Brewer. “I’m super excited just to see him go and compete, and see what that brings out in him, because as a competitor, when he’s gone against good competition, it’s brought out the best in him.”

Congratulations to Sisson, Andrew Gillihan who signed with Oakland City, and all Tri-State athletes who have signed on with colleges.

