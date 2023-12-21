Mild Temps, Less Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as high temps remain above normal in the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-30s.

Friday, cloudy skies with scattered afternoon rain as high temps remain in mid-50s. Friday night, cloudy with scattered rain as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Saturday, cloudy with scattered rain early as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s.

