Market Street Living building turning into new apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 60 new apartments are coming to downtown Evansville.

Texas-based global integrity investments is announcing plans to transform the former Market Street Living building at the corner of 3rd and Court.

The new housing project, which hasn’t been named yet, will see 60 plus units, ranging from studio spaces to penthouses, with prices expected to begin around $700 dollars per month.

“We’re southern hospitality. We were born here, lived here. We got to Evansville. It was the same way. The city officials, everyone we talked to, was just very open, meeting with the mayor. So the more we started doing research on the building through our due diligence before purchasing, we saw how much the town itself loved this building and wanted it resurrected,” said Global Integrity Investments President and CEO Toby Potter.

Potter says work has already started on the property, with an opening date targeted for August of next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.